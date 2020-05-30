PlayStation Network has had its fair share of troubles in the past. From technical breakdowns to major hacks, players have seen it all. However, criticisms of PSN’s reliability, or lack thereof, should now be “consigned to history.”

That’s according to Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan, who reminded naysayers that the PSN stood strong amidst a pandemic and an unprecedented level of online gaming activity.

In an interview with Games Industry, Ryan said:

We have devoted a lot of effort to making sure our network works. I am really proud of what we’ve done there. The days when Sony was criticized for the resilience of its networking activity – that should be consigned to history. The levels of engagement are just off the radar screen, both in terms of the number of people and the amount of time that they are playing. And the network has stood up just fine.

Like many streaming services, Sony did have to end up throttling download speeds around the world during the COVID-induced lockdowns, but that was done to ease the pressure on internet service providers.

“We believe it is important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access,” Ryan said back in March.

Speaking separately to CNet, Ryan revealed that more than 10 million people downloaded Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection when they were made available for free as part of Sony’s Play At Home initiative.

