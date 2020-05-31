Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan has said that the company will manage to excite fans with its upcoming PlayStation 5 reveal event like it would with a physical event under normal circumstances. Or at least that’s what he hopes to achieve.

“Normally, you would be in Los Angeles in some auditorium with 2,000 other people,” Ryan told the BBC last Friday. “You’d be able to cut the adrenaline and the testosterone with a knife. We’ve got to find a way to do that and give the community little bit of a jolt. When you watch the show next week, I think you’ll see that we’ve been able to do that.”

Speaking separately to Games Industry, Ryan likened the lack of physical events to a lack of “particular oxygen” for video game companies.

“We just have to come up with ways to communicate what we’re doing, and try and engender the same level of adrenaline, excitement, buzz that we get with thousands of people in an auditorium in Los Angeles. And do that somehow remotely,” he explained. “That’s the challenge I’ve set the teams: try to get that community – the 100 million people and all of the people who don’t have a PlayStation we’d like to talk to – just as excited as if they were in the E3 auditorium, or if they were watching the stream.”

Ryan teased that the PS5 reveal event will be just the beginning, and Sony will “still have much more to share” after the showcase.

We’re ready. Are you?

[Source: BBC, Games Industry via Push Square]