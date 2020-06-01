As tensions mount in America following the police murder of George Floyd and the following protests against police brutality on black communities, publishers and developers are making the tough calls to shift releases and events in order to give the current conversation room to breathe. The latest delay is the Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season Four launch, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 3.

The delay announcement was tweeted out on the official Call of Duty Twitter, saying that both Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season Four and the next season of Call of Duty Mobile were being pushed. “Now is not the time,” they said, citing wanting to let other voices be heard right now. This delay also impacts the free to play Warzone, which shares Modern Warfare’s season.

The full quote reads:

While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Call of Duty Mobile, now is not the time. We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 to later dates. Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be heard. We stand alongside you.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone’s Season Four delay follows PlayStation delaying its PS5 reveal event showcase earlier today, saying it was standing back to allow other voices to be heard during this time. Neither Activision nor Sony have commented regarding rescheduling these dates at this time. For now, the events remain indefinitely delayed.

There was speculated to be some connection between Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season Four and the PS5 reveal event. In-game evidence showed that Warzone would be teasing the upcoming Call of Duty 2020, and a lot of speculation put the reveal/announcement of that game at the PS5 reveal showcase the next day.

For now, players can continue to work on their Season Three battle pass and play in the temporary Duos playlist that was added to Warzone last week.