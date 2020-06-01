GamesRadar’s Future Games Show is shaping up to be quite the event. The digital showcase will go live this weekend on June 6th at 2:30pm PST on GamesRadar+, Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube. During the stream, gamers can expect to get a look at more than 30 games from a number of publishers, from indies to those of the AAA variety. Uncharted stars Emily Rose and Nolan North have been tapped to host the event.

Future Games Show will offer content in the form of deep-dives, interviews, roundtable discussions, and other exclusives. The publishers set to take part include Curve Digital, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Hi-Rez Studios, Merge Games, Raw Fury, Red Thread Games, Square Enix, Team17, TeamKill Media, tinyBuild, and Walkabout Games. While there’s no word on what the other companies will put on display, we already know TeamKill Media plans to share a brand-new teaser for its cosmic horror project, Quantum Error.

In looking ahead, Future Games Show will additionally feature talks from developers and other experts about the industry’s future, with an emphasis on topics such as advancements in audio, storytelling, and more. What exactly these spotlights will entail in terms of how they’re delivered remains to be seen.

This month will be jam packed with digital events. Sony is on track to kick things off later in the week on June 4th with a PS5 presentation. EA Play Live is right around the corner, too. The publisher will host a digital event on June 11th, which should feature world premieres and news. Of course, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest continues on as well.

[Source: GamesRadar via Gematsu]