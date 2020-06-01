PlayStation Blog is usually split by region; for instance, there’s a United States and European version of the blog. However, the site now stands as one solid entity for English-speaking fans, courtesy of the US and EU blogs merging. Plus, Brazilian, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latin American, Russian, and Spanish versions can now be accessed via a drop-down menu at the top of the webpage.

Regional differences between US and EU, such as sale prices and release dates, will be reflected in one central spot as needed. The goal seems to specifically concern convenience. Yet, those who prefer to rely on their region’s original URLs can still make use of them.

The PlayStation Blog has undergone a few other changes in recent months, as some may have noticed. Page loads improved and the UX received an overhaul to name a couple of alterations. But not everyone has had the privilege of experiencing the website’s relatively new look and technical adjustments. Thankfully, that much will change very soon. This week PS Blog users in France, Germany, Italy, Russia, and Spain will finally see the relatively new and improved blog site in action.

In a blog post on the changes, Senior Director for SIE Content Communications, Sid Shuman, noted that some users may encounter bugs here and there. Should an issue arise, users are encouraged to leave a message in the comment section for their region’s representatives to easily spot.

This serves as the second big change to PlayStation’s public communications outlets. In late February, Sony shut down PlayStation Community Forums. Apart from the blog, the official PlayStation channels to keep an eye on are Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. It’s also representative of other efforts PlayStation has made to centralize operations, particularly in its various offices around the world.

