The June 4th PS5 reveal event is delayed indefinitely as the world’s eye turns to protest and civil unrest happening in America.

As protests erupted around the nation (and the world) late last week and into the weekend regarding the brutal police murder of George Floyd, questions arose regarding gaming announcements scheduled to happen this week. Particularly, many wondered if Thursday’s PS5 reveal event would continue forward as planned or if Sony would opt to delay as world conversations turn towards issues of systemic racism and the ongoing civil unrest.

Sony tweeted the announcement of the PS5 reveal event delay, saying that they “do not feel right now is a time for celebration” and they want to step back to “allow more important voices to be heard.”

Here’s the full quote regarding the announcement:

We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4th. While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.

Sony’s comments make it clear that the company doesn’t want to drown out the conversation currently happening about systemic racism in America and police brutality against the black community, a topic spurred by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police.

At this time, Sony has yet to reschedule the PS5 reveal showcase or make any other comments regarding the delay. Sony isn’t the first company to delay an announcement amid protests. EA Sports revealed yesterday that it would not be showcasing more Madden 21 today, turning its attention instead in acts of solidarity with the black community and furthering the current global conversation.