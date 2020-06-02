Developer CD Projekt RED is moving the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire broadcast to June 25th. The company cites the recent shift in worldwide focus to the protests taking place in America (and elsewhere) regarding the police custody murder of George Floyd and police brutality against Black people. “More important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard,” the company said.

We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 2, 2020

Originally set to air two weeks earlier on June 11th, the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event will give players another in-depth look of some sort at the upcoming CD Projekt RED title. At this point, nobody knows exactly what the broadcast will contain, if it will be a vertical slice of gameplay, or additional information about the game given piecemeal.

CD Projekt RED joins other game publishers and developers who have been delaying releases and announcements amid the ongoing protests and civil unrest in America, though they are the first to give a replacement date. Sony delayed its June 4th PS5 reveal showcase to allow other conversations around racial injustices to be heard, and Activision put Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s Season 4 on hold just ahead of its June 3rd launch, saying “Now is not the time.”