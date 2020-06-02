A Japanese PlayStation Blog post made the rounds earlier this morning, hinting at this month’s PlayStation Now lineup. The reveal as far as North America is concerned was partially correct. Dishonored 2 and Metro Exodus will indeed headline this month’s new additions. NASCAR Heat 4 is coming to the streaming service as well. Sony shared the news in a PlayStation Blog post, noting that Metro Exodus will leave PS Now later this fall on November 30th. Meanwhile, the Dishonored and NASCAR Heat entries seem as though they may stick around for the long haul.

Arkane Studios’ Dishonored 2 first launched in November 2016. This installment takes place several years after its predecessor, allowing players to assume the role of either Emily or Corvo. The main mission concerns traveling to the coastal city of Karnaca, which could prove integral to ensuring Emily rightfully regains power. As of now, the original Dishonored is only available on PS Now via streaming its PlayStation 3 version.

Compared to the Arkane adventure, Metro Exodus provides a completely different type of first-person experience. As franchise protagonist Artyom, players return to the Russian wastelands in a post-apocalyptic world. The story begins during a nuclear winter, then spans the course of another harsh year for survivors of the metro.

NASCAR Heat 4 rounds out this month’s new additions, giving casual and diehard racing fans plenty to dive into. The title hit stores late last year, packed with a slew of improvements over NASCAR Heat 3. It also features serveral modes, including the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Xtreme Dirt Tour.

