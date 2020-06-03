Recently, Sony launched a cinematic TV spot for The Last of Us Part II. Today, the company unleashed a much longer version of the commercial. The extended commercial runs just under 90 seconds in length, roughly a full minute longer than its shorter counterpart.

As is the case with many a cinematic trailer, the footage on display is not representative of actual gameplay. Still, those who’ve seen the past few gameplay trailers will spot Ellie performing some pretty familiar moves. Check out The Last of Us Part II’s official extended commercial in the video down below:

Though there is no gameplay on display in the trailer above, Sony and Naughty Dog did share extensive footage last week. Part II sat center stage during the most recent State of Play broadcast. In addition to State of Play’s gameplay deep dive narrated by Neil Druckmann, approximately 20 minutes of gameplay was showcased, including an uncut eight-minute segment of brand-new footage.

Apparent confirmation of the title’s file size hit the web last week as well. According to a Reddit image of the sequel being installed on a PS4, Naughty Dog’s latest will take up nearly 80GB of space. Since numerous outlets have access to early copies for review, the image in question may very prove legitimate.

In other news, word of Part II’s vast accessibility options suggest the studio’s ambitions span far beyond storytelling and gameplay. Over 60 accessibility elements have been added to the upcoming The Last of Us entry, making it not only Naughty Dog’s most accessible game to date, but perhaps one of the most accessible games ever.

The Last of Us Part II’s release is nearly upon us. This eagerly anticipated sequel hits stores later this month on June 19th exclusively for the PlayStation 4.