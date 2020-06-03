IGN had plans to host its Summer of Gaming event from June 4th through June 24th. Due to the civil unrest spanning across America, the publication has chosen to postpone the celebratory programming. IGN’s Summer of Gaming is now set to kick off next week on Monday, June 8th. As of writing, an updated schedule is not live. Thus, there’s no word on how the dates and times of certain programming will be rearranged.

The publication shared this news with its followers on Twitter yesterday in the following post:

Black Lives Matter. Period. IGN will go silent today in support of Blackout Tuesday to encourage reflection and dedicate ourselves to meaningful change in our community. https://t.co/Fx1BbOSKKy pic.twitter.com/ROQERvrobV — IGN (@IGN) June 2, 2020

Summer of Gaming’s original schedule featured a whole host of main events. For instance, the IGN Expo Debut would’ve taken place on June 5th, showcasing three game reveals, a new Werewolf: The Apocalypse trailer, and a number of gameplay premiere trailers. It stands to reason that an updated schedule will have this particular round of programming fall on Tuesday, June 9th.

The postponing of Summer of Gaming follows other gaming-related events that are being rescheduled due to civil unrest in the US and a series of protests taking place in other countries around the world. Earlier this week, Sony postponed its long-awaited PS5 event, which would’ve gone live on June 4th. Similarly, EA altered its plans for a Madden NFL 21 unveiling.

Not too long thereafter, Activision announced the delay of seasonal content for Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile. Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City broadcast, initially slated to feature in IGN’s Summer of Gaming, was also postponed to make room for “more important discussions.” It is now slated to roll out at the end of this month.

[Source: IGN on Twitter]