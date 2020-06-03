The Path of Exile: Harvest expansion is coming later this month, adding a bunch of new features and content to the free-to-play dungeon looter.

If you’re like me then you occasionally go through periods of absolutely needing to play a dungeon-crawling loot game. Every few months I just start to crave one, and whether we’re talking Diablo, Torchlight, or Titan Quest I usually end up sinking about 40-50 hours into one of these games and then going along my merry way. However, in a world where a new Diablo is waiting in the wings, I’ve found the proverbial hunger pangs to hit even harder. Luckily, that itch gets scratched by the very excellent–and free–Path of Exile, which might as well just be Diablo. Like, literally. And I don’t say that as a bad thing. Initially released in 2013, the game is not only going on strong but gets regular content releases and has an expansive community. Look for that community to grow even more as the Path of Exile: Harvest expansion comes this June.

Have you ever wanted to grow an evil garden? The Harvest update looks to bring the ability to build expansive gardens where players grow future, powerful enemies to be harvested for their sweet, sweet loot. It’s like if the final phase of playing Sim City was to blow up the buildings and collect on the insurance. Players will plant gardens with seeds that grow into monsters of specific types and power. According to the Path of Exile: Harvest site, “Seek out the Seed Cache in every area you explore. Take its seeds through Oshabi’s portal to the Sacred Grove. Sow those seeds to grow dangerous and rewarding monsters. While most seeds grow easily, rarer high-tier ones require more careful planning but yield more valuable results.”

Did someone just hear somebody say “Feed me, Seymour?” No, just me? Hrm.

There’s more to this system then just growing monsters, as your garden is also a font of crafting materials for new, high-end loot. There are tons more to be discovered in the Harvest update coming on PC June 19, and the week of June 22 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you haven’t checked out Path of Exile yet then now is the time to do so. You literally have nothing to lose (except maybe your time). It’s free.