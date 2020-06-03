Slightly Mad Studios’ popular racing franchise Project CARS will soon return for a third entry. Publisher Bandai Namco will release Project CARS 3 on an unspecified date this summer for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Alongside news of the upcoming new installment, Bandai Namco unleashed the following announcement trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When the franchise returns, fans should anticipate an all-new Career Mode that places stronger emphasis on a sense of progression. This will be achieved through 10 car classes, through which players can progress by earning XP, unlocking new events, and discovering new parts for upgrades. If a player decides they’re not too fond of an event, they can skip past it with in-game currency that’s earned only by playing the game. Apparently, microtransactions won’t appear, relays PC Gamer.

Project CARS 3 will boast hundreds of elite-brand vehicles, all of which players will be able to customize and upgrade to their liking. Once players finish crafting their “racing hero persona,” they’ll have the option to race their way to the top across myriad locales around the globe.

Fans interested in multiplayer will have three ways with which to experience online play–Quick Play, Scheduled Event Mode, and Custom Lobby. Quick Play features matchmaking based solely on skill. Scheduled Event sees the studio itself curate hand-crafted races. Custom Lobby is all about player preference, allowing for the selection of cars, rules, weather, and race tracks.

The last several months have been quite eventful for Slightly Mad Studios. Last November, Codemasters acquired the UK-based team. Not too long thereafter, the studio announced Fast & Furious Crossroads, a new racing title that will feature a few of the movie franchise’s biggest stars. It, too, is slated to launch this summer, with a PS4, PC, and Xbox One release date of August 7th. This adventure into the world of Fast & Furious will boast both a story-driven mode and a three-way multiplayer experience. As of writing, Slightly Mad Studios hasn’t shared too many details about what else the title may have in store.

[Source: Slightly Mad Studios via PC Gamer]