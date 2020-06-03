Developer Devespresso Games’ The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters is available on Steam and was meant to hit consoles this past May. Evidently, those plans were changed, but the Korean survival horror title will make its way to other platforms very soon. Headup Games will release the horror sequel later this month on June 19th for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms.

In announcing The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters‘ console release date, Headup Games also shared the following new trailer:

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters initially went live on PC via Steam Early Access last fall. In January of this year, the survival horror game rolled out in its final form on Steam.

While it does count as a sequel to the cult classic The Coma: Cutting Class, familiarity with the franchise’s first entry is not necessary to enjoy Vicious Sisters. In Devespresso Games’ latest, players assume the role of Mina Park, who appeared in the first installment as a minor character. Vicious Sisters sees Mina awaking inside of and attempting to escape her newly deserted high school, Sehwa High. With a psychotic killer following close behind, her path to freedom looks rather dim. And if that wasn’t trouble enough, Mina also learns she has been trapped inside a shadowy version of her reality.

The twisted world of The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters additionally explores themes of bullying, friendship, and the various pressures that come with achieving academic excellence. It’s all conveyed in what Devespresso Games and Headup Games describes as a “distinct Korean context.”

[Source: Headup Games via Gematsu]