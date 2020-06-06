Neil Druckmann has finally broken his silence on The Last of Us Part II‘s leaks that made rounds online towards the end of April. In a new interview with Eurogamer, the Naughty Dog Vice President said that contrary to reports, the game’s ending has not been revealed and that a lot of theories about the story are simply false. However, Naughty Dog is unable to correct those reports because in doing so, it’ll actually end up spoiling the story.

There’s a lot of the feedback that came out, our take on it is, you don’t know. Right? There’s so many false things out there. We don’t want to go out there and correct anything because that would be spoiling the game in a way – by saying what it isn’t, we’re kind of saying what it is. It’s interesting that some of the reaction is very much indicative of what the game is designed to do. And I think it’s a bit into spoiler territory, but we want to elicit certain feelings from the player and then have them reflect on those feelings for the second part. So for us, it’s like okay, we got the first part. Now let’s see if we can get the second part once the game is out there because, again, people just don’t know. There’s all these theories about what the ending is but the ending is not out there. You actually don’t know how it all comes together.

Druckmann is confident that the leaks won’t impact Part II. He recalled going through something similar when Uncharted 4‘s ending was leaked after copies of the game were stolen from a truck, but that didn’t make a difference because “nothing compares to playing.”

