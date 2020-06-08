Developer Easy Day Studios has shifted Skater XL out of its original July 7th release date. The skateboarding title will now roll out later that same month on July 28th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. News on an updated launch date for the Nintendo Switch version will go live in the weeks ahead.
The studio shared news of Skater XL’s delay on a recent Instagram post. Check it out below:
ANNOUNCEMENT What is up, guys! We just wanted to let you know that 1.0 will be launching on July 28, a few weeks later than the original date. . Despite our best efforts, and due in part to things out of our control, we will be moving the physical and digital launch of #SkaterXL 1.0 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC to July 28th. We will also be announcing a new launch date for Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to finalize the game. . Not to worry – between now and July 28th, we will be showing more unreleased content and features that will be available at launch of 1.0, continuing to polish the content and features, and make Skater XL the game that you all deserve at launch. . We appreciate your understanding and want to thank you for all your support! Here is a first look at Easy Day High School to hold you over
Easy Day Studios unveiled its ambitious vision for Skater XL just a few months ago. From the looks of what’s been shown, thus far, this could very well fill a void in the long-abandoned genre.
The genre won’t remain on the sidelines for too much longer, however. In May, after several months of hints and rumors, Activision and Tony Hawk announced remasters for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. This glorious nostalgia trip will begin when the collection launches on September 4th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. As such, fans can get their beloved arcadey experience later in the year, while Skater XL aims to provide something that is more simulation-heavy in nature. All in all, things are looking up for the genre.
[Source: Easy Day Studios on Instagram]