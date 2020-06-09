With today’s reveal of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, the coming fall expansion that will kick off Destiny 2 Year 4, Bungie didn’t just talk in-game content. They also took the opportunity to discuss bigger changes being made to the overall Destiny 2 platform as a whole. One of the biggest questions has been about Destiny 2 PS5 and Xbox Series X, with both next-gen consoles coming later this year. Bungie confirmed the next-gen release of the game a few weeks ago, but finally revealed additional details today about what a next-gen version of Destiny 2 actually means.

For one, Destiny 2 PS4 and Xbox Series X will run at 4K 60fps, bringing the experience more in line with what PC (and Stadia) players are used to experiencing. It’s unknown if the game will also get field-of-view options on next-gen consoles, but at the very least, the performance enhancements will bring it to parity with PC.

Your existing expansion and season pass entitlements will also all carry over to PS5 and Xbox Series X from the current-gen. So if you’ve been playing a lot of Destiny 2 on PS4 and plan on getting Beyond Light this September, all of that content will come with you, in addition to your characters and progress via cross-save (which was introduced last year just before Shadowkeep launched). You’ll still need to rebuy the expansions depending on what ecosystem you are in—for example, PS4 players can’t take their expansions and entitlements over to Xbox Series X or PC, only to PS5.

This fall, Bungie will also be introducing cross-gen play within the console ecosystems. Players on PS4 and PS5 will be able to play with each other. Players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X will be able to play together. Bigger still is the confirmation that Bungie is targeting full cross-play across all systems—PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Stadia—for release next year. While we probably shouldn’t expect that big update until the 2021 fall expansion—the periods when Bungie usually makes these kinds of big changes—it’s a huge commitment that shows Bungie is planning to support Destiny 2 for the long haul, looking to the future well beyond the current season.