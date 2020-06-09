It appears Electronic Arts plans to bring back its UFC franchise in the near future. If so, a new entry could roll out in the form of EA Sports UFC 4. PS4 Patches, a website that tracks PS4 game updates, recently listed something referred to as “Magnum.” Apparently, the icon art for this mysterious title reveals a logo for EA Sports UFC 4.

According to Gematsu, the icon, pictured below, is related to the unannounced game’s “Community Feedback Environment.” As of writing, there’s not much else to go on, since Electronic Arts has yet to unveil anything concrete.

Again, such a leak suggests it may not be too long before EA announces the next UFC title itself. The publisher will have the perfect opportunity to do so next week, given the upcoming EA Play Live showcase. The digital-only event is slated to go live on June 18th at 4:00pm CST.

Presently, there is no official word on what EA plans to show off during the upcoming event. Talks of Dragon Age 4, which will not arrive before 2022, and a new Battlefield sit center stage in terms of speculation. As always, fans are also keeping their fingers crossed for a Mass Effect reveal of some sort, specifically a remaster of the original trilogy. Such a project no longer seems too far fetched either. Last month, EA teased an “EA HD title” would soon see the light of day. Shortly after this news made the rounds, VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb claimed the HD remaster in question is indeed for Mass Effect.

[Source: PS4 Patches via Gematsu]