PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 9, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Arizona Sunshine – Deluxe Edition ($44.99)

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives TUBE PANIC ($7.99)

Awesome Pea 2 ($4.99)

Demon’s Tier+ ($9.99)

Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins ($5.99)

Holy Potatoes: What the Hell?! ($14.99)

Jump King ($12.99)

Kolora ($9.99)

Pity Pit ($4.99)

Project Warlock ($14.99)

Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of Corsus Bundle ($44.99)

Shantae and the Seven Sirens ($24.99)

Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio ($4.99)

Tour de France 2020 ($49.99)

Yoga Master Dreams Bundle ($25.99)

Ys: Memories of Celceta ($29.99)

Ys: Memories of Celceta — Digital Deluxe Edition ($39.99)

PSVita

Demon’s Tier+ ($9.99)

Next Page: European Update »