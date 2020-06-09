Ubisoft is gearing up for another free weekend. This time it’s Rainbow Six: Siege’s turn; the free weekend kicks off on June 11th and lasts through June 14th. Players across all platforms will be able to join the fun, receiving access to every map, mode, and the 20 “legacy Operators.” Players who own The Division 2 will also gain something extra in that game in the form of a five-piece “Thermite Outfit” for their Division Agent, an interesting crossover idea that promotes Division 2 players to try out Siege.

As is usually the case, those who participate in Rainbow Six: Siege’s free weekend event will be able to transfer progress to the main game if they purchase it. A sale for the base game on PC will go live from June 11th to June 14th, too, knocking 67 percent off the base game. The PSN will presumably get a similar deal for PS4 players who want to upgrade. A Ubisoft press release notes that sales during this period will additionally run for the Deluxe, Gold, and Ultimate Editions, but such deals may depend upon SKU and platform. What the deals will bring these special editions down to in terms of price is not yet known.

PlayStation Now subscribers need not wait on a free weekend or sale, of course. Rainbow Six: Siege joined the streaming service last month, where it will remain until later this fall on November 2nd.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege may got off to a slow start at launch. However, it’s developed quite the massive community over the years. In the aforementioned press release, Ubisoft divulges the title has crossed an impressive 60 million players worldwide. This is up considerably from the publisher’s February 2020 report of 55 million users.

Rainbow Six: Siege is available on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Ubisoft]