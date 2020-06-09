Many a game has gone years with some of its best kept secrets tucked away from players. Batman: Arkham Asylum’s hidden plans to the Arkham City map serve as one of the more notable examples in recent memory. It doesn’t appear as though something that monumental is hidden in The Witcher 3, but the celebrated RPG does feature the next best thing–an elevator.

After 450 hours of exploring CD Projekt RED’s massive RPG, Reddit user demovicc says they recently stumbled across an elevator in the port city known as Kaer Trolde. Apparently, apart form its sheer existence in the game world, Kaer Trolde’s elevator is nothing to marvel at. It’s quite the slow-moving piece of machinery, demovicc admits in a reply to another user in the Reddit thread. As such, those still trekking through Skellige may find it faster to use Roach or fast travel. Still, a hidden elevator is nothing to scoff at, especially since it may not be a widely known feature.

The Redditor shared a screenshot of their interesting find. Check it out below:

Since its launch more than 5 years ago, The Witcher 3 has sold more than 28 million units worldwide. The franchise as a whole has experienced a sales boost with other entries, too. Late last month, CD Projekt RED confirmed the series sales figures topped a whopping 50 million units.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. CD Projekt’s next game, Cyberpunk 2077, will come to PS4, PC, and Xbox One later this year on September 17th.

[Source: Reddit via VG247]