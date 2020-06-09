Bungie is about to stream the Destiny 2 Year 4 reveal today at 9 am PT/12 pm ET. Not only is it set to give us a look at the future of Destiny 2 coming this fall, but it will finally unveil what awaits in today’s Season 11.

We know basically nothing about what’s coming next for Destiny 2. That’s a rare moment in the history of the franchise, where we usually have at least some idea about what’s coming next when a season is literally hours away from launching. Today, however, Season 10 is sunsetting to make way for Season 11 and Bungie hasn’t said much of anything about it in terms of story and content. Even the name—Season of Arrivals—came via a leak on the PSN, not from Bungie.

An hour ahead of today’s daily reset that will bring the new season online, Bungie is hosting a big stream to reveal the future of Destiny 2. This is Bungie’s yearly reveal of the next major fall expansion—teased this year by a pair of intriguing teaser trailers—and presumably, a look at what will greet players just an hour later in Season of Arrivals.

Watch the Destiny 2 Year 4 Reveal

Catch the full reveal live right here at 9 am PT/12 pm ET. Make sure to get the latest Destiny 2 update downloading before you do so you can be ready to jump into Season of Arrivals right when it launches.

Season of Arrivals is Destiny 2’s 11th season and will close out the Shadowkeep chapter of the game. After the recent live event that saw Rasputin blow up The Almighty live for an onlooking crowd of Guardians, it left the community waiting for what comes next. Players have frequently requested more mystery from Bungie, and this is the closest we’ve ever gotten to a Season launch without knowing what’s coming next. It’s a risky gambit on Bungie’s part, but if the next chapter of the game meets expectation, perhaps players discovering it for themselves is just what is needed to reignite the community’s passion around the game after Season 10 left many disappointed.