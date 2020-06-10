Apart from the never-ending rumors and speculation, there exists no clear answer as to what Sony will show off during tomorrow’s PlayStation 5 event. Sure, games are said to be the main focus, but the company itself hasn’t so much as teased what it’s planning beyond that general note. But viewers can get a sense of at least one project that will be on display this week–Dead Space writer Antony Johnston’s new game.

Johnston himself teased as much in a recent post to his personal Twitter account, noting that he’s been hard at work on a new game for nearly two years. See the writer’s tweet linked below:

As some of you know, I’ve been working on a big videogame for almost 2 years now. In totally unrelated news, you should all watch the PS5 launch event on Thursday. — Antony Johnston (@AntonyJohnston) June 9, 2020

When asked for a hint, Johnston simply responded by saying, “Hint: you play a character having a really bad time.” Given his track record, many are assuming the reveal will showcase a horror game of some kind.

However, Johnston has credits in other genres, too. For instance, he lent his talents to 2014’s Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. Johnston’s writing credits additionally include Binary Domain, the action title set in 2080 Tokyo, as well as VR title The Assembly. In recent years, Johnston may be most notably known for writing The Coldest City, the graphic novel series that was adapted into the Charlize Theron-starring film Atomic Blonde.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 event is slated to go live on Thursday, June 11th at 1:00pm PST.

[Source: Antony Johnston]