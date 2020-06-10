PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Division 2 Update 10 Coming Next Week Ahead of Season 2, Continues Warlords of New York Story

The major fixes of note coming on June 16 are as follows:

  • Player Power
    • Increased damage for nearly all weapons, including exotics
    • Gearset improvements
    • Brand set improvements
  • Loot Generosity
    • Increased overall loot quality
    • Improved loot quality scaling with difficulty
    • Improved quality of crafted items
    • Improved vendor stocks
  • Fixes and balancing
    • Major balancing pass
    • Large amount of bug fixes

Meanwhile, the Season 2 content will be the start of a three-month long, narrative-driven campaign that will continue stories started in the Warlords of New York expansion. “Much like Season 1, Season 2 will give players the chance to unlock unique rewards, including two new exotics, a skill variant, and a gearset. Players with the Warlords of New York expansion can play Season 2 for free and can purchase a Season 2 Pass to earn additional rewards for their progression. The Pass also offers more opportunities to unlock Season specific gear and exclusive vanity items such as a unique Season outfit. Players have until June 15 to complete Season 1 before Season 2 kicks off June 23.” It’s unclear what the week period between the two seasons will be for and why Season 1 doesn’t extend to the Season 2 start date.

The Division 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia (with crossplay to PC) and the update will launch on June 16, providing even more opportunities to go shooty-pew with your friends.