Nothing else matters today. Ratchet & Clank? Nope. A Mile Morales-led Spider-Man? Nada. Grand Theft Auto 5 being free for PS5 buyers? Look, this all pales in comparison to the big news that today’s PS5 reveal event gave us the greatest gift of all: A remake that absolutely makes me want to rip my skin off and spin it over my head like Muscle Man from Regular Show. We talked about the rumors of remakes this very week in regards to Bloodborne, but little did we expect to not only see Demon’s Souls make a return but with a phenomenal new look to boot. Here’s the reveal trailer. Roll that beautiful bean footage.



There’s a lot to take in here, and I wasn’t even sure of what I was seeing until our old friend the Storm King rolled into the frame, confirming that this is not only an updated Demon’s Souls from Bluepoint Games, but given a completely new facelift. The trailer even seems to hide some secrets about if the game will be a one-to-one redo of the original or a remix, as the Dragon God boss appears to be in an entirely new location. I am intrigued and screaming on the inside, trust me. One of my favorite games from the PS3 era and the one that started almost everyone’s love affair with FromSoftware, a new Demon’s Souls for a new era will certainly quell the complaints of almost a decade for the game to make a reappearance.

There’s even mention of a new “Fractured Mode” in the trailer description: “This remake invites players to experience the original brutal challenge, completely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced with a new “Fractured Mode.” In addition to beautiful shadow effects and ray tracing, players can choose between two graphics modes while playing: one focused on fidelity, and one focused on frame rate. Coming to PlayStation 5.”

Ray tracing? Count me in. Demon’s Souls on PS5 is coming at some unspecified point in the future.