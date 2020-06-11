PS5 Reveal: Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes Holiday 2020

What’s up, danger. While it seemed a given–especially with how the previous game ended–that we’d see a new Spider-Man game from Insomniac sooner rather than later, it seems that it will be much sooner than expected and on the PS5 to boot. Announced today at the PS5 Future of Gaming Show, the first big PS5 reveal of the show was Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the follow up to 2018’s wildly successful action-adventure story starring OG Spidey Peter Parker. Well, things change and this holiday on the PS5 will see Miles Morales take over the guise of Spider-Man, revealed in an excellent first trailer.

Using the tone and vibe of Into The Spider-Verse, the trailer is all about Miles Morales taking over the title and mantle of Spider-Man, fighting some neon-laden foes. While the trailer is only a small glimpse into what’s to come this holiday, we do get a good look at Miles and the kind of visual jump we’re getting from the previous Spider-Man game on the PS4. If you’re feeling a bit out of the loop as to why Miles Morales is now in the spider spandex then now might be a good time to go out and get caught up on the goings-on within the world of Insomniac’s Spider-Man series.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release on the PlayStation 5 in holiday 2020.