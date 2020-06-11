EA and DICE previously confirmed a sixth mainline Battlefield entry is in the works. The plan is to have Battlefield 6 hit stores before 2022. Interestingly, a new rumor suggests fans of the franchise will have two Battlefield experiences to explore at once, one of which will be a Battlefield 3 remaster.

This bit of speculation comes courtesy of Daqarie, a YouTuber who Wccftech says correctly outed Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 information prior to their respective reveals. According to a recent video from the content creator, a BF3 remaster has been “in the pipeline for a very, very long time.” DICE apparently took note of BF3 serving as the most popular installment during the franchise’s peak period. As such, this rumored rerelease will launch alongside Battlefield 6 on the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X.

If any of this proves true, Battlefield faithful should expect the rerelease to package in all of BF3‘s DLC offerings, including the expansion packs–Back to Karkand, Closer Quarters, Armored Kill, Aftermath, and End Game. Similar to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, DICE will reportedly unleash new cosmetics for Battlefield 3’s return.

Daqarie further claims various Battlefield-centric YouTubers have known about the remaster since around the time of BF5’s late 2018 release. This is seemingly evidenced by such content creators posting a slew of BF3-related videos during that period. It was allegedly intentional, too; DICE wanted to use video metrics to gauge whether the franchise’s 2011 entry could still garner interest.

Near the end of the video, Daqarie suggests EA and DICE may start teasing the remaster sometime soon, perhaps even at EA Play Live. This particular event is slated to go live next week on June 18th at 4:00pm PST. Fans would be wise to manage their expectations, however. As always, rumor and speculation should be taken with a grain of salt.

[Source: Daqarie on YouTube via Wccftech]