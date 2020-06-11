The timeless war between Autobots and Decepticons will ramp up once more with Transformers: Battlegrounds. Outright Games is publishing the Coatsink-developed Transformers title, which launches this fall on October 23rd for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

In announcing the new adventure, Outright Games unleashed a teaser trailer for Transformers: Battlegrounds. Check it out in the brief video below:

Details are sparse at present, but a press release notes Battlegrounds will provide an experience for “kids and fans of all ages.” Said experience is slated to feature both single-player and multiplayer modes. The single-player narrative is a rather familiar one, though there does seem to exist somewhat of a twist.

With the villainous Megatron close to uncovering the often sought AllSpark, Bumblebee and the Autobots find themselves in need of a new commander, especially with Earth in danger. Battles in Transformers: Battlegrounds will range from settings in Earth’s Central City to the robots in disguise’s home of Cybertron. The Autobots’ lacking a leader suggests Optimus Prime won’t be in the picture for long, though he does feature in the above teaser. Perhaps this will make room for other popular commanding officers to take charge, such as Rodimus Prime?

Transformers: Battlegrounds will mark the franchise’s first game since 2015’s Transformers: Devastation from PlatinumGames. The Platinum project took place in Gen-1 continuity, while Battlegrounds will exist within the Transformers: Cyberverse franchise.

Publisher Outright Games has helped return a number of licensed franchises to games of late. Last fall, the publisher unleashed Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure. Later this year, Ben 10 fans will get dive into a new adventure, as well.

[Source: Outright Games]