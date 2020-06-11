Watch the PS5 Reveal Showcase Event Right Here at 1PM PDT/4PM EDT

Today’s the day. After more than half a year of letting Microsoft take the stage to talk about the Xbox Series X, only trickling out small details like the DualSense controller reveal and Mark Cerny’s ASMR-like tech talk, and a brief delay to support the Black Lives Matter movement, PlayStation fans are finally going to see behind the curtain with an epic hour of gameplay reveals showing what PS5 gameplay is all about. The PS5 reveal showcase event kicks off at 1 pm Pacific/4 pm Eastern, and you can watch it here with us in the embedded video below.

There is a lot of speculation about what may be shown today. Recent leaks indicate a Resident Evil 8 reveal may happen. Many think that Call of Duty 2020 will finally be unveiled here. And of course, there’s Sony’s cadre of first-party studios that have been curiously silent over the last couple of years. After all, Sony knows that PlayStation is its exclusives, so its first reveal of the PS5 is going to be laden with first-party games. Horizon 2 from Guerrilla is the most obvious contender, but we may also see what the likes of Insomniac and Sony Santa Monica make their appearances during the showcase as well, even if their games won’t be launch titles. Despite the speculation, surprisingly, not a lot has leaked regarding what we may see today.

Watch the PS5 Reveal Event Showcase Here

Today’s broadcast starts at 1 pm Pacific/4 pm Eastern and will last just a little over an hour, according to Sony.

I still maintain that we won’t actually get the full console design reveal, price, or release date just yet. Sony marketing around the “Future of Gaming Show” is heavily focused on games, and even the teaser trailers for it only show the DualShock 4. If anything, at most, I expect we’ll just get a tease of the console design with a promise of more to come, but we know for certain this one will focus on games, games, games.