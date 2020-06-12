During E3 2019, Arkane Studios’ Lyon office took the stage at Bethesda’s conference to unveil a new title, Deathloop. Since then, little else has been seen of the incredibly stylish project. Thankfully, Deathloop has entered the conversation once more with its first gameplay trailer, showcased during Sony’s PS5 event. There’s more to it, though. The end of the recent trailer reveals Deathloop will serve as a PS5 console exclusive for a limited period of time.

The new look is even more impressive than the first. Check it out in the video below:

Along with the fresh look came additional details about what exactly to expect from Deathloop. The title takes place on an island known as Blackreef, on which inhabitants live in paradise. However, Colt considers it little more than a prison from which he may never escape. As evidenced in the trailer above, this is no ordinary prison. The character finds himself mysteriously trapped in a timeloop, repeatedly experiencing the same day over and over again. As is usually the case in such situations, breaking the cycle is no simple task.

There does seem one answer, though, one way for Colt to escape his personal living hell–assassinate eight different targets. Julianna Blake, Colt’s arch-nemesis, will certainly prove the most trying of targets to best. He’ll have plenty of chances to outwit her, of course; he is stuck in a timeloop, after all. Thus, when the chips are down, it won’t hurt him to die and give escape one more try.

Arkane Studios’ latest adventure will come to the PlayStation 5 and PC this holiday season.

[Source: Bethesda]