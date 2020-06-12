During Sony’s “The Future of Gaming” digital event for PlayStation 5, indie studio Ember Lab unveiled Kena: Bridge of Spirits. This magical tale comes from a team founded by brothers Josh and Mike Grier, both of whom were thrilled to share their new project. For many, Kena: Bridge of Spirits represented one of the presentation’s highlights. A quick look at the announcement trailer is indicative of exactly why.

See the magical world being created by Ember Lab in the announcement trailer linked below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A narrative-focused action-adventure title, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will offer players an experience replete with exploration opportunities and a fast-paced combat system. While navigating the lush world, players will discover and build a team of “tiny spirit companions.” These charming little creatures known as the Rot are equipped with upgradeable abilities that will aid the player in manipulating the environment.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Josh Grier reveals that Ember Lab was founded to create “immersive content” through the lens of intriguing characters and cinematic worlds. Kena: Bridge of Spirits, then, is the realization of said vision from a small team of developers who have backgrounds in film and animation.

In fact, Grier notes that prior to becoming a game development studio, Ember Lab originally specialized in crafting characters for animated commercials. Maybe it’s too early to say, but Kena’s debut trailer suggests the studio has translated its skills well across the two mediums.

Ember Lab plans to launch Kena: Bridge of Spirits this holiday season for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Epic Games Store.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]