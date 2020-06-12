“Talkin’ bout Bugsnax, whoa oh whoa.” Confused? Trust me, once you hear the deviously catchy tune that accompanies the trailer to the newly revealed project of Octodad: Dadliest Catch creators Young Horses, then you too will be as confused and enamored as the rest of us. Revealed yesterday during Sony’s big PS5 Future of Gaming live stream, Bugsnax is an island adventure that involves eating sentient food and having your limbs turn into whatever you eat. Yes, even weenie hands are on the table. Check out the trailer below, and I’m sorry ahead of time for the fact that you’ll be humming the Bugsnax song in your head for weeks to come.

Catchy, right? The trailer doesn’t provide many hints as to what kind of game Bugsnax might be, so here’s Young Horses own description: “Bugsnax takes you on a whimsical adventure to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry! It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?”

Creepy.

The listed features in the press release says that you can “Discover, hunt, and capture all 100 different species of Bugsnax using a variety of contraptions and bait,” leading me to believe that we might be talking about some kind of platforming/exploration hybrid where you’re eating various… um… Bugsnax in order to progress in your adventure and gain new abilities. Like weenie hands. I’m not sure why having hands made out of hot dogs could even be advantageous to exploration, but there you go.

Look for Bugsnax to come around Holiday 2020 on the PS5, PS4, and the Epic Game Store on PC.

….Whoa oooh oh, Bugsnax.