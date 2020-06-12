Amid the excitement surrounding Spider-Man: Miles Morales‘ debut trailer was a noted air of confusion. Viewers couldn’t figure out whether the new Miles-starring content from Insomniac Games was a full-blown sequel or an expansion to Marvel’s Spider-Man. Thankfully, the air has since been cleared by Sony itself. (For the most part, at least.) Insomniac’s upcoming Spidey adventure is indeed a brand-new expansion, not a proper sequel.

Simon Rutter, VP Head of European Business at Sony, clarified the content’s status during an interview with The Telegraph. According to Rutter,

I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game. There’s a substantial Miles Morales component–which is the expansion element–but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features.

Thus, it seems Marvel’s Spider-Man will receive a PlayStation 5 remaster, featuring the Miles Morales expansion as a bonus. That much isn’t exactly clear, however. It’s also unclear how Sony will sell the content. Perhaps the expansion is akin to the likes of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a standalone experience that fans could purchase separately from Uncharted 4? Again, Rutter’s comments, while helpful, require more clarity.

Naturally, this all raises the question of whether the expansion will also swing onto PlayStation 4 hardware. The trailer simply states the obvious–it’s a “PlayStation Exclusive.” As such, there exists no concrete answer on if Spider-Man: Miles Morales will specifically launch as a PS5 exclusive.

At the very least, fans can guarantee Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available on the PS5 this holiday season.

[Source: The Telegraph via IGN]