With a metascore of 96/100 after 86 critic reviews, The Last of Us Part II has become Metacritic’s highest-rated game of 2020 so far and has edged out its predecessor.

Metacritic shared the update in a series of tweets, in which it also revealed that The Last of Us II is now the third best-reviewed PlayStation 4 game of all time, narrowly beaten by Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V, both of which are rated 97/100.

And with 86 pro critic reviews lodged, the Last of Us Part II [96] is currently the 3rd Best-Reviewed PS4 game of all-time: https://t.co/dPp4k8QWtL pic.twitter.com/6oi8DRf6bL — metacritic (@metacritic) June 12, 2020

OpenCritic paints a similar picture. The metacritic rival reported that The Last of Us II was quickly climbing the charts as one of the best-reviewed games of this generation. At the time of this writing, the Naughty Dog title sat at no. 2 on OpenCritic behind Super Mario Odyssey.

Quite a feat considering the events leading up to The Last of Us II‘s launch!

Interestingly, director Neil Druckmann has acknowledged that there will be fans of the original game that won’t like Part II but he prefers that people “passionately hate” the game than think it’s just “OK.”

“Some of them are not going to like this game, and not like where it goes, and not like what it says or the fate of characters that they love,” Druckmann told Wired. “I’d rather have people passionately hate it than just be like, ‘Yeah, it was OK.’”

The Last of Us Part II will release on June 19th. Those who purchased a digital copy can begin pre-loading the game now. It’s a massive download but you have our lengthy review to go through in the meantime!