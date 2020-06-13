Electronic Arts has officially announced Star Wars: Squadrons following a Microsoft blooper that outed the game on Xbox.com. The title will be officially unveiled on Monday, June 15th, at 08:00 am PST.

Pilots Wanted. Tune in for the reveal trailer of #StarWarsSquadrons this Monday, June 15th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time: https://t.co/ULwkIhQy2y pic.twitter.com/L0Z3jC2c3j — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 12, 2020

Star Wars: Squadrons could be what we previously knew as the mysterious “Project Maverick,” which was outed in March by a bot that tracks PlayStation Network updates. Towards the end of May, a number of journalists including Jason Schreier hinted that EA’s Motive Montreal studio was getting ready to announce the game. EA Motive itself teased an announcement on Twitter so Monday’s reveal doesn’t come as a surprise.

As for what Star Wars: Squadrons is, Venture Beat’s sources reported that the game is “an aerial/space combat game about piloting ships in head-to-head battles.” Although it reportedly comes with a single-player campaign, Squadrons is mainly a team-based multiplayer game that features “iconic Star Wars vessels.” If rumors are to be believed, Squadrons will be out this fall for consoles and PC. However, platforms have yet to be specified so we can’t confirm if this is strictly a next-gen game or a cross-gen game.

Whatever the case, we’ll find out on Monday so stay tuned. We might see more of Star Wars: Squadrons during EA Play, which kicks off on Thursday, 18th June.

Are our readers excited for this one? Share your thoughts with us below.