Three new games were confirmed for the PlayStation 5 during the Future Games Show and PC Gaming Show this weekend. Time-altering RPG Cris Tales, story-driven action-adventure Dustborn, and first-person psychological horror In Sound Mind are heading to next-gen consoles sometime in 2021. Check out an overview of each game alongside trailers below.

Cris Tales

Previously announced for the PS4, Cris Tales is a turn-based RPG that sees its protagonist Crisbell fight a powerful Time Empress who wants to alter the future of the world. The game features a handcrafted fairy tale world and is inspired by classic JRPGs. We previewed Cris Tales at E3 2019 so make sure to read our preview for more information. The game will release on November 17, 2020 on current-gen platforms. A release date for next-gen versions has yet to be announced.

Dustborn

Developed by Dreamfall studio Red Thread Games, Dustborn is a third-person, single-player action-adventure. The game places a special emphasis on its narrative that sees players taking a road trip through “perilous post-infodemic America inspired by graphic novels” to deliver a “mysterious package” from California to Nova Scotia.

In Sound Mind

Brought to us by Modus Games and We Create Stuff, In Sound Mind is a first-person psychological horror game that features unique puzzles and boss fights, and an original soundtrack by popular YouTuber The Living Tombstone. Players will have to go through a series of “unsettling memories” to escape their own minds when the game launches in early 2021.

We’ll update our readers when release dates are announced.