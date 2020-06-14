Trust the internet to discover things that are almost invisible to the naked eye. A ResetEra user published zoomed-in photos of the PlayStation 5, the DualSense, the PS5 camera, and the headset that show an incredible detail we all missed: the texture. That’s right, the PS5 and its peripherals feature tiny PlayStation symbols!

With credit to brokenswiftie, check out the images below (click or open in new window to enlarge):

Pretty nifty, right?

This discovery came just a day after we shared comments from PlayStation’s Head of Global Marketing and Consumer Experience, Eric Lempel, about the console’s design. Lempel hinted that pictures and videos don’t do PS5’s design justice and said that there are “a lot of nice, surprising features” awaiting players when they see the hardware in person. Looks like players found one already!

“It’s gorgeous, it’s just a marvel,” Lempel continued. “I think people are going to love having in their home, it’s something they’ll want to show off.”

“We wanted to do something that was bold and daring almost,” SIE’s Jim Ryan told CNet. “We wanted something forward facing and future facing, something for the 2020s.” Speaking separately to the BBC, Ryan added, “The PlayStation sits in the living area of most homes, and we kind of felt it would be nice to provide a design that would really grace most living areas. That’s what we’ve tried to do. And, you know, we think we’ve been successful in that.”

What do our readers think of this little detail?

[Source: ResetEra]