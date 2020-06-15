Hazelight Studios, the team behind A Way Out, will show off its next game later this week during EA Play Live. Nothing about the project is known as of yet, though studio founder Josef Fares previously confirmed it won’t be a sequel for A Way Out.

Fares made note of the new title’s forthcoming reveal in a tweet on his personal Twitter page. See the post in question linked below:

A short tease about the next game on #EAPlayLive 18 june. Don’t miss it! — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) June 15, 2020

Fares has teased the new title will feel like a natural evolution of his previous two ventures–Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out. Still, fans should anticipate something completely different that places more of an emphasis on making “the mechanics a part of the game.”

Of course, these hints beg the question of whether or not co-op will play a central role again. A tweet from Hazelight Studios’ official account last summer suggested a new co-op project was indeed in the works. Regardless, the team will share more concrete pieces of information in the coming days.

A Way Out first released in spring 2018 to generally favorable reviews. It’s since gone on to perform well on the market, too. As of August 2018, the co-op experience had sold through an impressive two million copies.

A Way Out is available on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. On June 18th at 4:00pm PST, tune in to EA Play Live for a glimpse at Hazelight’s next project.

[Source: Josef Fares on Twitter]