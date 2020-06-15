Since Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5’s hardware design last week, fans online have been sharing countless design mock-ups. Some of the more popular redesigns are those featuring an all black look or those inspired by the Spider-Man: Miles Morales reveal. While Sony has yet to officially unveil its plans in this regard, PlayStation’s VP of UX Design, Matt MacLaurin, is teasing that “special editions” are indeed on the cards.

MacLaurin hinted—or rather, directly confirmed—the PS5 special editions in replies to fans on his LinkedIn page. “While this is the flagship/reference, you can count on even more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions,” MacLaurin answered in one reply (via VG247). He later told someone else: “Customization with special editions will be beyond anything seen before.”

The PlayStation executive went on to praise a few of the custom designs he’s seen crop up in the last few days, while adding, “I’m sure there will be a special edition for everyone.” It seems MacLaurin has his heart set on something specific, though, telling one fan, “I’m hoping for a Horizon Forbidden West special edition.” (We are, too.)

It’s unknown if any of these PS5 special editions will make it to market in time for launch this holiday, but there will surely be a wealth of them trickled out over the PS5’s lifetime, much as we saw with the PlayStation 4. It’s also unknown if any of the elements on the PS5’s console design are independently customizable, like the hard drive cover on the launch PS4.

Interestingly, the design of PlayStation 5 and its various peripherals are more than meets the eye. Looking closely at images of the devices shows that tiny PlayStation symbols are embedded within the hardware design. It’s a neat touch that will likely prove an even more impressive sight when seeing the hardware and accessories in person.

The PlayStation 5 is set to hit store shelves on an unspecified date this holiday season.

[Source: Matt MacLaurin on LinkedIn via VG247]