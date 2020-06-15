Those who preordered The Last of Us Part II’s Digital Deluxe, Special, Collector’s, or Ellie Edition are in for quite a treat come this Friday. Sure, the game and a slew of other goodies serve as the main attractions, but a Dynamic Theme for PS4 seems worthy of some hype in its own right as well. See why in the post from Naughty Dog below, featuring a brief look at what’s to come.

Picking up the #TheLastofUsPartII Digital Deluxe, Special, Collector’s, or Ellie Edition versions of the game on Friday? Here’s a quick peek at the PS4 Dynamic Theme that comes included, featuring stunning portraits by the one and only @alicexz! Details: https://t.co/O1rMdkrcnu pic.twitter.com/XpF6CxRJQy — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 15, 2020

Of course, the above is not the only TLoU Part II-related Dynamic Theme. The US PlayStation Store features a good number of them; in fact, two are available for free, including one that changes the image depending on the time of your PS4 clock; the daytime image being a peaceful scene and the nighttime one being much more tense.

In terms of other digital extras, the sequel’s various special editions will also feature a total of six PSN Avatars. The Digital Deluxe Edition, still available to preorder on PSN for $69.99, includes a digital mini art book and a digital soundtrack, too.

Late last week, the review embargo for Naughty Dog’s latest adventure lifted. Across the board, the long-awaited title is receiving accolades, as well as numerous perfect scores. Some are even calling it masterpiece. Our review awarded TLoU Part II a 10 out of 10, notably lauding the refined gameplay and compelling narrative.

The Last of Us Part II arrives in just a matter of days on Friday, June 19th.

[Source: Naughty Dog on Twitter]