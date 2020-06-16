Those curious about what EA Access has on offer can now give it a try at a fraction of the subscription service’s usual asking price. From now until June 29th, players can subscribe to EA’s subscription service for one month for the price of a mere $0.99. This discount offer is live on both the PlayStation Network (£0.79 on EU PSN) and the Microsoft Store.

It is undoubtedly a great bargain, since EA Access usually costs $4.99 per month. Anyone who decides to take advantage of the discount should be aware that the regular price will automatically renew via their account, if there’s a failure to cancel before the one-month period ends.

An EA Access membership allows subscribers to try new EA-published games days ahead of release, courtesy of the Play First Trials. These trials remain active after a game’s launch, too, meaning members can try a game at any time. In addition, the service offers 10 percent discounts digital purchases for full games, DLC, and more.

Of course, the main draw is that EA Access is replete with a sizable collection of new and older titles from the publisher. Earlier this year, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville joined the service. Other heavy-hitters are available, as well. Such titles include the likes of Anthem, Battlefield V, FIFA 20, NHL 20, Unravel 2, A Way Out, Star Wars Battlefront II, and Sea of Solitude.

EA Access became available on the PlayStation 4 just last summer. The service’s regular price runs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

[Source: PSN, XBL via Wario64 on Twitter]