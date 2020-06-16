While a number of reveals happened at the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming live stream last week not all reveals occurred on the show. A few more PS5 reveals have made their way out now, including yet another Gearbox Publishing joint venture (the first being Godfall). Gearbox is teaming up with Norsfell to help launch their title Tribes of Midgard on the PS5 and PC in 2021, a solo or multiplayer co-op experience where players will do their best to repel a giant invasion set during Ragnarök. Hopefully anyone who fails at this task won’t be a …Thor loser.

I’m sorry. Here’s the trailer.

Looking like one part Don’t Starve-style survival and like an action-RPG with tower defense mechanics, Tribes of Midgard has a slick look. These mechanics coming together in a multiplayer sense seems like a cool concept for a game. Repelling the ice giant hordes from your community-made village with each player being assigned different tasks and roles sounds fun, if not an exercise in frustration as one player inevitably AFKs while another is obsessively chopping down every tree they see, even as ice rains down.

Classic Olaf, am I right?

Gearbox Publishing offered a bit more information about Tribes of Midgard, “Set in worlds full of dark creatures, hidden gods, and abundant materials to be uncovered, players begin the game as a Viking living in a village that houses the Seed of Yggdrasil, which is the last bastion that protects the gods from the other realms.” Vikings seem very in right now when it comes to gaming announcements, so at least this one has unique hooks that make it stand out–along with being exclusive to the PlayStation 5 when it comes to console release.

Keep an eye out for more information on Tribes of Midgard as the year presses forward into 2021 and closer to its release date.