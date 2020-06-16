Warhorse Studios’ action-RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance has reached an impressive new sales milestone. Since its launch in the early part of 2018, the title has sold a whopping three million units. Reportedly, the sales of Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s DLC is nothing to scoff at either, topping 1.5 million units sold.

According to Gematsu, Warhorse Studios shared the news along with the following graphic:

As you can see near the bottom of the graphic, Warhorse Studios recently adopted a brand-new logo, too. All of this change comes at a time when the studio is ramping up production on an unannounced title. At present, the team is in the process of hiring for a few positions, evidenced by a handful of job listings on Warhorse’s official careers page.

The Czech-based company underwent another big change last year, as well. In February of 2019, publisher THQ Nordic announced that it had acquired the Kingdom: Come Deliverance developer.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance launched in February 2018. Despite the myriad glitches and a then brewing controversy, the title sold incredibly well during its first month on the market. By the end of February that year, sales of the action-RPG were reported to have reached approximately one million units. Many of these copies were moved during the game’s opening weekend alone. This counts as quite the remarkable feat for a project that didn’t receive much in the way of a solid marketing campaign in the lead up to launch.

Warhorse Studios’ Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Warhorse Studios via Gematsu]