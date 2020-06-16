PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 16, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PSVR Games
- Let’s Create! Pottery VR ($19.99)
PS4 Games
- Arcade Archives SUNSETRIDERS ($7.99)
- Beyond Blue ($19.99)
- Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade ($44.99)
- Darius Cozmic Collection Console ($77.99)
- Desperados III ($59.99)
- Desperados III – Digital Deluxe ($69.99)
- Disintegration ($49.99)
- Endless Fables: Dark Moor ($14.99)
- Evan’s Remains ($6.99)
- Finger on the Roof! Go! Rooftop Runner! ($2.99)
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy 2.0 ($67.99)
- Realpolitiks New Power ($34.49)
- Super Soccer Blast ($7.99)
- Warborn ($24.99)