For the last two console generations, NetherRealm Studios has exclusively worked on two series–Injustice and Mortal Kombat. It should come as no surprise that it appears as though this trend will continue into the forthcoming console generation. According to an online job listing, the studio is searching for a new team member who will help with the production of next-gen projects for its Injustice and Mortal Kombat franchises.

Wccftech spotted the listing on WB Games’ “Careers” page. The job add in question is for a Principal Graphics Engineer, who “will work closely with the Lead Engineer and the rest of [their] peers to develop state-of-the-art graphics technology for the PS5, and Xbox Series X.” In addition, the Engineer’s goal will be to “drive the next generation console graphics vision for the Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchises.” The emphasis on next-gen suggests NetherRealm may not release its next game on PS4 and Xbox One for cross-gen release purposes.

NetherRealm has yet to specify what its future project will entail. However, thus far, studio tradition dictates a new Injustice entry is likely in the works on some level. Since the DC fighter entered the fold in 2013, NetherRealm has switched between it and Mortal Kombat in terms of scheduled releases.

The developer’s most recent title, Mortal Kombat 11, hit stores last spring. Late last month, NetherRealm launched story DLC in the form of Aftermath. Mortal Kombat: Aftermath Kollection rolled out as well, packaging in the base game and every piece of DLC for $59.99 on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: WB Games Careers via Wccftech]