There’s arguably not enough The Last of Us figures out in the wild (unless you like Clicker-centric decor). Thankfully, the Good Smile Company is making moves to change that with its first Nendoroid for The Last of Us. What’s better is that the first of such figurines places Ellie center stage. Yes, a Nendoroid for Ellie is inbound, set to begin shipping later this year in November. The price before tax sits at ¥5,091, which translates to approximately $47 USD. Preorders are already live on the GoodSmile Global Online Shop. They’ll close on August 20th at 8:00am PST.

The Nendoroid in question is of Ellie as she appears in The Last of Us Part II. She’ll ship with two face plates, which includes a regular expression and one of her shouting. The figure will additionally package parts such as Ellie’s bow and arrow, gun, machete, and a brick. Ellie’s Nendoroid will also come with a stand.

Standing approximately four inches in height, the Ellie Nendoroid is a “non-scale articulated figure,” comprised of ABS and PVC. A note on the project page informs potential customers that the figure will not stand on its own. As a result, buyers will need to make use of the stand that’s packaged in.

For a closer look at the adorable Ellie Nendoroid, check out the photo gallery below. (Even her tattoo is adorable.):

Preorder for The Last of Us Part II Ellie Nendoroid Are Now Live WATCH GALLERY

The Nendoroid figure joins a line of The Last of Us merch coming alongside the new game. These include Tubbz Cosplay Ducks based on characters from the first game and a Part II Funko POP! figure of Ellie.

At long last, the wait for Naughty Dog’s eagerly anticipated sequel is nearly at an end. The Last of Us Part II hits stores very soon on June 19th. you can read our full spoiler-free review now.

[Source: Good Smile Company, Inc.]