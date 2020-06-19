EA Play Live showcased a new batch of EA Originals, each unique in its own right. One particularly interesting reveal comes from Fe developer Zoink Games, which announced Lost in Random. The official teaser trailer for Lost in Random depicts a Tim Burton-esque world, seemingly inspired by stop-motion animation. In short, it’s dark and gorgeously realized. There’s no word on which platforms Zoink aims to launch its new title on, but players will get to explore the riveting world of Random sometime in 2021.

See Lost in Random in action in the reveal trailer below:

Zoink’s latest takes place in the world of Random, a kingdom wherein each person’s fate is decided by a dice roll. For several generations, one specific die has ruled the dark kingdom. In Lost in Random, players will learn another die exists, offering the kingdom’s citizenry another chance, possibly a brighter future. It’s unlikely to be as simple as it sounds, however. Players, then, will follow Even and her companion Dicey as the duo embarks on an adventure that will hopefully culminate in the dismantling of Random’s curse.

During the EA Play Live digital event, a whole host of other titles were announced as well. For instance, A Way Out studio Hazelight unveiled its new project, a co-op platformer named It Takes Two. Plus, a first look at gameplay for EA Motive’s Star Wars: Squadrons was shown off. The publisher closed the event with what many a fan has been patiently awaiting for years–confirmation that SKATE 4 is indeed in the works.

[Source: Electronic Arts]