Hints, rumors, and the like have been floating around about a new Crash Bandicoot entry for months. The cat’s out of the bag now, however, due to a listing via the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. Thanks to the rating, we know for certain the next Crash adventure is Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Fans looking forward to the Bandicoot’s return can expect a launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

Box art accompanies the news, which further hints at the time-centric theme. Better still, the imagery reveals the studio behind this evidently forthcoming project–Spyro Reignited Trilogy’s Toys for Bob.

In addition, the rating features a brief synopsis (courtesy of Escapist Magazine):

Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

The most recent round of hints began circulating last week when Crash Bandicoot merch leaked on an online store. Publisher Activision followed this up by sending a time-themed puzzle to journalists this week. “A little something to help you pass the TIME,” read writings on the puzzle’s box. All of these events perfectly aligning in such a timely fashion suggests a full on unveiling could very well be imminent. It’s about time, too.

As Activision has yet to formally reveal the new entry, release date information remains under wraps.

[Source: Gamerating.org via Escapist Magazine]