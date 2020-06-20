COVID-19 lockdowns are being partially lifted around the globe but free games continue to roll in as part of the industry’s ‘Play At Home’ initiative. In case you missed this one, WB Games is offering Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition for free on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC until Thursday, June 25th, so head over to your region’s PS Store and grab a copy as soon as possible!

Be a hero while playing with friends and family. Injustice: Gods Among Us is available for free now on @Xbox, @PlayStation, and PC until June 25! #playathome #playtogether pic.twitter.com/8KP8nOJC9D — WB Games (@wbgames) June 19, 2020

The Ultimate Edition features six additional playable characters, over 30 new skins, and 60 new S.T.A.R. Labs missions.

Recent report of AT&T looking to sell off Warner Bros. games division has folks wondering how the move will potentially impact the publisher’s licenses. There have been no further updates since the report so we don’t have anything to share at this time but on Thursday, job listings on WB Games’ website indicated that NetherRealm Studios is working on the next-gen Mortal Kombat and Injustice games.

One job description specifically states that WB Games is looking for someone who “will work closely with the Lead Engineer and the rest of peers to develop state-of-the-art graphics technology for the PS5 and Xbox Series X” in order to “drive the next generation console graphics vision for the Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchises.”

If NetherRealm’s history is any indication, its next release will be an Injustice game. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.