EA’s Star Wars franchise has previously been marred by controversy, thanks to the company’s handling of microtransactions. Understandably, the announcement of Star Wars: Squadrons was met with a lot of skepticism from those who remember the Battlefront II fiasco, but Motive Studios’ creative director Ian Frazier was quick to assuage those concerns.

Speaking to Game Informer, Frazier confirmed that Squadrons isn’t based on a live service model, and while the studio may consider adding content in the future, players will get the “complete experience” at launch in exchange for their $40.

Our mindset has been very old school. We’re trying to say with this game that we have a $40 price point, we want to feel generous to players, and we want it to feel like a complete experience. Like ‘You gave us your $40. Here’s a game that you will love. Thank you.’ That’s it. This isn’t something we are building around a live service strategy. It’s built around a game that is complete and great in its own right. That’s not to say we will never add anything, I guess we could, but it’s not presented as a live service.

Over on Twitter, writer Mitch Dyer confirmed that Squadrons will have “zero microtransactions” so it’s possible that if Motive Studios does consider adding content in the future, it’ll be available as a free update. However, this is merely speculation at the moment.

[Source: Game Informer]