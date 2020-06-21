Electronic Arts executive Laura Miele has said that while the next gen will bring graphical improvements in video games, it’s how the games “feel” that’ll truly matter.

Speaking to games industry, Miele said that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will allow developers to take advantage of extra memory and CPU cycles to add details that immerse players.

“Historically, console transitions have been punctuated by increased graphic fidelity and that hasn’t changed – this next generation of games will certainly take a visual leap – but we are also taking advantage of the extra memory and CPU cycles to bring a lot more detail to life,” Miele explained.

Using the example of Madden NFL, Miele said that going forward the in-game stadiums will be full of “unique” fans that respond to every action in the field.

“Deferred rendering allows us to use colors and lights in more dynamic ways and dynamic weather systems will impact the athletes, their equipment and the playing field,” she continued. “Games are going to feel different, better and more visceral.”

Elsewhere, Miele joined other industry executives in praising the speed at which developers adapted to working from home in the midst of a global pandemic.

“If you had told me four months ago that we could shift our entire global workforce to working from home, I would have said it was either impossible or that it would take us a year to plan for it,” she continued. “We got everyone home and operational in a matter of days and I’m blown away by what our teams have accomplished.”

[Source: Games Industry]